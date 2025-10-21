Flames, smoke billow from garage in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Flames and smoke billowed from a garage in North Braddock.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Bell Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Video shared with Channel 11 shows firefighters spraying heavy flames at the structure. Large clouds of smoke poured out of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire has since been put out.

Crews say the cause is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group