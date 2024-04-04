Flood waters, landslides damage communities in Washington, Greene counties

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Flood waters ripped through a part of Washington County and Greene County this week.

Richardson Park in Bentleyville was underwater after Wednesday’s storms. The playground looked like it had waterslides going into a pool.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we’re getting our first look at the damage left behind, including a garage left hanging off the side of a cliff.

