F.N.B. plans new branch in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — F.N.B. has regularly added branches in Pittsburgh, but there’s something very important about what will be next — location.

F.N.B. Corp. is putting a fully staffed First National Bank of Pennsylvania branch at its soon-to-be-completed corporate headquarters in the Lower Hill District. A regulatory filing just made this key detail at FNB Financial Center official.

The bank’s application for 626 Washington Pl. has been received by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The comment period is underway and is to end on Oct. 7, according to the OCC filing.

