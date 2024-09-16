Custodian in McKeesport Area School District on leave after police say drugs were found in his car

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A custodian in the McKeesport Area School District is now on leave after police say he was caught with drugs in his car on school property.

The district is under scrutiny after a security guard sex scandal, a superintendent departure and now a school janitor facing criminal charges.

“You just never know you never know who’s in your presence, you never know what they have,” said Angel Redwood who lives in McKeesport.

According to court paperwork, Tom admitted to police that he was a school janitor just finishing his shift at the end of August when he was approached in the school parking lot.

According to police, they noticed he was acting nervous and appeared to have bags in the car, those bags were later discovered to be 260 stamp bags full of heroin.

“That’s very disturbing that someone would have drugs in the school and that amount around the school,” said Harold M. Allen who lives in the city.

Tom admitted to police that he was an addict, but did not say why he had that amount of drugs on school property. He’s now facing criminal charges and the school solicitor said he’s on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The latest events at the school district have long-time members of the community disappointed.

“I loved going to school here, I loved being raised in this city. now it just has a treacherous reputation because of the few that decide that,” Redwood said.

McKeesport police are investigating while the school board said it’s a personnel matter. Tom is expected in court to face a judge on these charges next month.

