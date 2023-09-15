Local

Foggy, cold start to the day with highs in the 40s; sunny with highs in the 70s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

U.S. Steel Tower The Pittsburgh skyline is visible through morning fog through a window of the 40th floor of the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning, Thursday, May 19, 2011 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PITTSBURGH — Grab that jacket before heading out the door Friday morning. Many areas will be in the 40s Friday morning, and some areas could start out in the 30s. A few areas of river valley fog can’t be ruled out.

Sunshine will be abundant again Friday and Saturday, helping to kick off a weekend of fall festival and activities. Make your plans for Saturday this weekend as a quick-moving system could bring scattered showers and a few isolated storms on Sunday.

