Folks beat the heat before cool down heading into holiday weekend

DORMONT, Pa. — The Dormont pool is ready to open for the season on Saturday. Before then, people have to contend with near record highs, then a significant cool down.

We met Kevin and Rita Horton on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The couple is visiting from Portland, Maine, to go to the Bruce Springsteen concert. They rearranged their five-mile walk to get out early before the temps climbed too high.

“Staying in the shade as much as possible, drinking water and maybe some beer later,” Kevin Horton tells Channel 11 of their plan to beat the heat.

With near record highs close to 90, folks are finding creative ways to cool down.

“I’m running through the sprinklers today,” Alexander Dawson tells Channel 11. “I thought it would be a perfect day to go for a ride on my lunch break and cool off a little bit and just enjoy the weather.”

At the community pool in Dormont, 65 lifeguards are ready for the pool to open on Saturday.

“I cannot wait for us to open up,” Pool Manager Kohl Neagoy tells Channel 11. “We’ve got water. We’ve got lifeguards. We are all ready to go.”

They are keeping an eye on the skies heading into the holiday weekend.

“It’s looking like higher 70s on Saturday and Sunday, and rain or shine, we will be opening up,” Neagoy said.

Neagoy says this is a historic pool that has been open for more than 100 years. She loves seeing the joy it brings to the community.

“My particular favorite part is people‘s personal connections to this place coming here year after year and the joy it brings - the ways people meet each other, neighbors, and strangers, all to relax, all to enjoy,” Neagoy said.

Pittsburgh City and Allegheny County pools don’t open until the first and second weeks of June.

And a reminder, cars can heat up fast and become deadly for kids and pets. Always check your backseats before getting out.

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