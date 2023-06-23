Following recent shortfall in donations, Red Cross offering incentives for people to donate blood

Local

The American Red Cross says a stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness.

Following a recent shortfall in donations, donors are especially needed over the upcoming holiday to make sure blood is available all summer long. That’s why it’s offering incentives right now to encourage people to donate blood. One of the incentives being offered through June 30 is a $10 dollar gift card.

“You get a $10 gift card to the merchant of your choice. We just email it to you and you get to choose if you want to use it on Amazon or whatever,” said Nicole Roschella of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

Those who donate blood will automatically be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Anyone who comes to give blood, platelets, or plasma July 1 to 11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.

The American Red Cross says donors of all types are needed, but especially Type B Negative or O Negative blood.

“Also if you can give platelets, that’s really helpful to cancer patients, but we need all blood types,” said Roschella.

Roschella says the biggest incentive is giving back.

“You know, the big incentive is just helping people that are in the hospital one hour of your day,” said Roschella.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1800-RED-CROSS

