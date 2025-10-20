Food banks, nonprofits formulate plans to help those who won’t receive SNAP benefits in November

Two million people in Pennsylvania regularly receive SNAP benefits, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Data show about 160,000 of them are in Allegheny County.

After state officials announced that November SNAP benefits will not be paid until the federal shutdown ends, local food banks and other nonprofits are trying to figure out their next course of action to help as many of those people as possible.

“Food assistance can’t be used as a political pawn, you know, in a debate that’s supposedly about healthcare affordability. You can’t hold hostage benefits,” said Ann Sanders, Director of Public Benefits, Policy and Programs at Just Harvest, an anti-hunger organization in Pittsburgh.

On Monday, the Oakdale Hose Company kicked off its inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive to help local families who may struggle from not receiving those benefits. You can drop off non-perishable donations from 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday at the fire department or across the street at Our Cars Auto Detailing on Noblestown Road. They are also accepting checks and gift cards so every family gets a turkey as well.

“For those people, my heart goes out to them,” said Arlene Snatchko from Oakdale Hose Company. “I couldn’t imagine rationing food or something for my family.”

DHS officials said federal money designated for SNAP won’t be released back to Pennsylvania until the government shutdown is over.

“I am angry,” one recipient told Channel 11. “They’re hurting us. They don’t care. They’re for the rich people.”

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank sent this statement to Channel 11:

“SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is our nation’s first line of defense against hunger. It provides critical support to families in need, and without it, the charitable food network simply cannot meet the scale of demand on its own. At Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank we are closely monitoring these sudden changes to SNAP, gathering information and creating plans to respond to a surge in demand for food resources.”

On Monday, Channel 11 reached out to the Department of Human Services, asking if emergency SNAP benefits could somehow be accessed for the remainder of October. We also asked if the state budget impasse factored into this dire situation. DHS officials sent us this statement:

“Every month, Pennsylvania receives more than $366 million from the federal government to provide SNAP benefits to nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians. Since it was first introduced in 1964, SNAP benefits have always been 100% funded by the federal government, and this is separate from PA’s budget impasse.

Because Republicans in D.C. - who control the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House, and the White House - have failed to pass a federal budget, leading to a federal shutdown, the USDA has stated there is not enough available funding for November SNAP benefits without further action from the federal government.

Even with a state budget, the Commonwealth cannot backfill these costs, meaning SNAP benefits are on hold until a federal budget is passed. This includes emergency benefits issuances.

Pennsylvanians who are able to assist their local food banks, food pantries, and other helping organizations are encouraged to support however they can as these organizations continue to experience high demand.

Congress has the ability to prevent the harm this will cause to Pennsylvania families and small businesses, and we urge Republicans in Congress to reopen the government and protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians at risk because of this inaction.”

For immediate needs during the shutdown:

-Pennsylvanians can use PA Navigate to help find food and other resources.

-Local help is also available by calling 211

-Pennsylvanians can also visit feedingpa.org to find local food banks and other food assistance programs.

