Food, fun, fireworks: Greensburg community day benefits local fire company

The Greensburg Fire Department Community Day made its return this weekend.

The annual event kicked off at Lynch Field with music, crafts and food vendors.

Organizers said they were happy the weather held out, as it’s one of the biggest fundraising events for the local fire department.

“We’re six companies here in the city of Greensburg,” said Fire Chief Thomas Bell, “and like any other fire company, we try to do raising funds without trying to do sub sales and everything. This is one of our major events we do a year.”

The event ended with a fireworks display.

