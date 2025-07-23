Retired Beaver County police captain charged with possessing child pornography

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A retired Brighton Township police captain has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Peter James Benedict Jr., 68, of Beaver, is charged with 11 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

According to court records, a CyberTip was received June 6 for activity with a suspected file of child pornography.

Investigators subpoenaed information from an internet service provider and were able to track the activity to Benedict’s address.

Police executed a search warrant at Benedict’s home, where he reportedly confessed to viewing child pornography on a home computer.

Benedict is being held in the Beaver County Prison with bail set at $500,000.

