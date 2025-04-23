Former Ellwood City man accused of having sexual relationship with minor sentenced to prison

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man was sentenced to prison on charges of starting a sexual relation with a minor and making child porn.

The Department of Justice said Shayne A. Clapper, 31, formerly of Ellwood City, will spend 21 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Police said he had a sexual relationship with a minor from January 2023 to February 2023 and gave them a cellphone to send nude images.

He pleaded guilty to federal charges in November.

