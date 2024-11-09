Former Ellwood City man pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with minor

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A former resident of Ellwood City pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Shayne Clapper, 30, took the guilty plea during a court appearance on Thursday.

In Jan. 2023 through Feb. 2023, Clapper persuaded a minor to send him nude photos and engaged in sexually explicit conduct for a video, authorities said.

An investigation conducted between the FBI and the Ellwood City Police Department led to Clapper’s arrest. Police say the evidence of sexual abuse was found on his phone.

Clapper could receive a total sentence of up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

He will be sentenced on March 12.

