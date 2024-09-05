Former FOP financial officer, McKeesport detective charged with stealing more than $1M

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A former Fraternal Order of Police financial officer and McKeesport detective has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1 million from his union lodge, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Joseph Osinski, 55, is accused of using his position to transfer funds and using the lodge’s bank account and credit cards for his own personal use.

Osinksi, who was the financial secretary of FOP Lodge 91 from 2020 to April 2024, was one of three people with access to the lodge’s bank account, according to the AG’s office. He assisted with treasurer duties.

FOP board members received an anonymous letter in January 2024 that questioned the financial status of the lodge. Before that, the AG’s office said other members saw several purchases on the credit card that did not appear to be for the lodge, including alcohol, hotels and more.

Following an investigation, the AG’s office determined that Osinksi misappropriated $1,041,680 from the lodge between March 2019 and April 2024. When he received checks made payable to the lodge, he allegedly deposited them into bank accounts he opened in the FOP’s name at a separate bank.

In addition, he also allegedly stole more than $24,000 using the lodge’s credit card and bank accounts for personal use without other members’ knowledge.

Osinksi is accused of stealing $1,067,057.82 in total.

Some of the unaccounted funds included checks written to the lodge intended as contributions to a separate memorial fund for an officer who died in the line of duty. Instead of putting those checks into that memorial fund, Osinksi put the money into the bank accounts he created in the lodge’s name.

Osinski is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, access device fraud, misapplication of entrusted property, dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity and receiving stolen property.

“This defendant was not only a trusted member of law enforcement in his community, he was trusted by his peers and colleagues to handle their dues money in support of the FOP mission,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a release. “His abuse of that trust left his fellow officers struggling to keep their lodge afloat and damaged the public’s trust in those working to protect them. These charges serve as a reminder that we will seek justice from those who harm our communities, regardless of job or position.”

His bail was set at $50,000 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group