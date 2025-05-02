Former Greensburg police chief sentenced to prison

PITTSBURGH — The former Greensburg police chief has been sentenced to prison.

Former Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was told he will be facing time behind bars inside the federal courthouse on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> DA announces criminal charges filed against ex-Greensburg police chief

Denning was arrested and his indictment said he connected a confidential source with heavy hitters across the country who would deliver drugs through the mail.

He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute charge last spring.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Shawn Denning 43, of Delmont, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine

The judge made her final sentence this afternoon.

He will spend 15 months in prison.

Denning told the judge, “I am accountable for my actions. It’s inexcusable.”

The judge allowed Denning to report to prison at a later date where he will serve 15 months, then be on supervised release for the following two years.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group