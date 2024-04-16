Former Greensburg police chief pleads guilty to methamphetamine, cocaine conspiracy

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The former Greensburg police chief pleaded guilty in federal court to engaging in a drug conspiracy.

Shawn Denning 43, of Delmont, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine.

As part of his plea, Denning admitted to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine in the form of fake Adderall pills and cocaine to people across the country.

He told a DEA confidential source that he could connect them with “heavy hitters” who would deliver drugs through the mail.

“Instead of catching drug dealers, Shawn Denning chose to be one by participating in a cross-country methamphetamine and cocaine conspiracy,” U.S. Attorney Olshan said. “Holding corrupt public officials accountable when they betray their oath to protect and serve the community remains a priority of this office and our partners in the law enforcement community.”

Denning also admitted to conspiring with former Greensburg police officer Regina McAtee.

He used McAtee to purchase drugs from the suppliers and as a source for his own drugs. McAtee is scheduled to plead guilty on May 1.

Denning’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13. He is facing a sentence of five to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, or both.

