Highmark Health employee charged with contaminating co-worker’s mug with bodily fluid

PITTSBURGH — A Highmark Health former employee is facing multiple charges after being accused of tampering with a co-worker’s mug with bodily fluid.

According to a criminal complaint filed in December, this investigation began when a Highmark employee reported someone stalking and harassing her anonymously.

She then reportedly found bodily fluid in her mug on multiple occasions.

The criminal complaint states police were permitted to set up a hidden camera in her office, and allegedly caught Timothy Haver taking the mug from the victim’s desk, then returning it later. Each time he took the mug, the victim told police it had been tampered with when it was returned.

The complaint states that Haver eventually admitted to police during an interview with tampering with the victim’s mug, saying “he felt that this was his only way of getting close with her.”

Haver is now charged with stalking, six counts of indecent assault and harassment, and was due in court this week.

Highmark Health confirmed Haver is no longer an employee with the company. We were also provided the following statement:

“At Highmark Health, the safety and security of our valued team members in their work environment is our highest priority, and we have zero tolerance for any individual conduct or behavior that harms or threatens the well-being others. The charges recently filed resulted from a swift and thorough investigation by our police force of allegations made against a former employee. We are cooperating fully with the DA’s office in its prosecution of the case.”

