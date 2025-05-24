Former longtime West Homestead mayor dies at 97

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A former longtime mayor in the Mon Valley has died at the age of 97.

John Dindak retired in 2023 after serving as West Homestead’s mayor for 50 years. At the time, he was the oldest and longest-serving mayor in the country.

Dindak immigrated to the U.S. from Czechoslovakia at a young age and served in the Navy in World War II and the Korean War.

His family released this statement:

“John J. Dindak was not only the patriarch of his family but the entire borough of West Homestead. He dedicated his life to public service and was mayor for more than 50 years. He was a Navy veteran who served in World War II and Korea. His favorite saying was ‘get involved,’ and he certainly lived up to that. John went by many names, but his personal favorite was ‘sweet lips’ because his passion was making us laugh, and he had a unique way of doing it. His family would joke that he spent so much time at the casino, he should have won more. But in reality, anyone who knew John, they were the winners and lucky to have had him so long, along with the memories they will cherish forever.”

The Borough of West Homestead posted this statement to social media:

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of former Mayor John J. Dindak at the age of 97. Mayor Dindak dedicated over 53 years of his life in service to our community, both as a council member and as mayor. His unwavering commitment and leadership paved the way for a stronger, more connected community. His legacy is one of integrity, dedication, and tireless public service. Mayor Dindak will be deeply missed by all who knew him — both within our community and beyond. His impact will be felt for generations to come, and his memory will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace, Mayor Dindak. You will never be forgotten."

By order of the borough’s current mayor, all flags at the borough building were lowered to half-staff in Dindak’s honor, the West Homestead Police Department says.

Dindak’s obituary can be found here.

