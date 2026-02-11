Former Pitt women’s basketball players sue head coach, claim he created hostile environment

Several women who played basketball at the University of Pittsburgh are suing their former coach and the university.

Filed Friday in federal court, six lawsuits claim head coach Tory Verdi created a hostile environment, abused players psychologically and retaliated against them if they complained.

The lawsuits also allege Title IX violations and breaches of contract for students being deprived of their scholarships.

The former players are seeking monetary damages and declarations of wrongdoing from Verdi and the university.

A university spokesperson says, “The university is aware of these lawsuits and their allegations, which are without merit, and will be vigorously defended.”

