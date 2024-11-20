Former Pittsburgh Steelers Hines Ward, James Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

PITTSBURGH — Two former Pittsburgh Steelers have been named Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Wide receiver Hines Ward and linebacker James Harrison are both on this year’s list. This is Ward’s ninth time being a semifinalist and Harrison’s third.

Ward played for the Steelers from 1998 to 2011. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XL and was one of 11 players to have at least 1,000 career receptions when he retired in 2012. He was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor as a member of the Class of 2019.

Harrison won two Super Bowls with the Steelers, including one where he had a Pick Six and Pittsburgh went on to beat the Arizona Cardinals. He held the Steelers all-time sack record until phenom T.J. Watt entered the fold.

Other players honored as semifinalists include Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Steve Wisniewski and Darren Woodson.

While there is no set number for any class of Enshrinees, the Hall of Fame’s selection process bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in New Orleans, La., in February and enshrined in August in Canton.

