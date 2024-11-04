Former president Bill Clinton visits independent bookstore in Zelienople before campaign stop

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Former president Bill Clinton took time out of his busy campaign schedule to stop at a local bookstore when he was in town.

The Little Green Bookstore in Zelienople said Clinton passed by the business on the way to an event, but told his staff he wanted to stop by the store.

“It was not a campaign stop. It was a stop for an avid reader/author to stop by and talk books. And we did! And it was lovely,” the business’s Facebook page said.

The former president was in town to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris, who goes toe-to-toe with former President Donald Trump on Election Night on Nov. 5.

“No politics discussed. No campaigning. We talked about books on the shelves. Made recommendations to each other. And with the exception of a lot of excitement in town outside the store, no one would have even known what was happening. The former President just wanted to chat books and see this little independent bookstore,” the post continued.

The post also revealed what Clinton plans to read next: Middle of the Night by Riley Sager or The Twist of the Knife by Anthony Horowitz.

Make sure to download our WPXI News App to stay up-to-date on the 2024 election and coverage & results as they come in on Election Day

“Super cool experience. President just wanted to chat books. I am just the lucky store he saw on his way by! Campaigning will happen there, but here...it was all about the books!” the post said.

Both Harris and Trump are wrapping up their campaign trails in Pennsylvania, with both making stops to Pittsburgh Monday Night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group