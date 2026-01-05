Former President, CEO of Sheetz dies at 77

Sheetz has announced the passing of former President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Stephen G. Sheetz, who died at the age of 77. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Altoona, Pa.

Steve Sheetz began his career at Sheetz Kwik Shopper at the age of 12, the company his brother Bob founded in 1965, and went on to graduate from Penn State University in 1952. After earning his degree, Sheetz became supervisor and director of operations at all four Sheetz locations. He later worked alongside his brother, significantly contributing to the company’s expansion to 100 locations by 1983.

Sheetz family Steve (left) standing beside his brother Bob (middle) and nephew Stan Sheetz (right).

During his tenure, Sheetz implemented notable innovations such as the Made-to-Order (MTO) menu and led the company into the fuel business. He served as Chairman of the Board from 1995 to 2013 and played a vital role in establishing Sheetz’s mission of “Total Customer Focus.”

President Travis Sheetz and CEO of Sheetz, remarked, “Above all, Uncle Steve was the center of our family.” He emphasized the gratitude the company has for Steve’s leadership and his commitment to employees, customers and communities.

Sheetz Board Chairman Joe Sheetz of Directors, stated, “Steve’s guidance shaped nearly every aspect of our family business.” He noted that Steve was a mentor for future leaders at Sheetz and his entrepreneurial spirit will be deeply missed.

Beyond his business contributions, Sheetz had a lifelong commitment to philanthropy, founding the Sheetz Fellows Program and the Sheetz Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence with his wife, Nancy. These initiatives support mentorship and educational development for Penn State Altoona students.

In recognition of their philanthropic contributions, the Sheetz couple was honored as Philanthropists of the Year by Penn State University in 2010. Steve is survived by his wife, Nancy, their daughters Megan Sheetz (Trevor Price) and Nicole Sheetz Frith (Brint Frith) and seven grandchildren.

