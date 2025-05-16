Former Steelers legend takes college coaching job

A former Steelers first-round pick and Super Bowl MVP is moving into the next phase of his football career.

Santonio Holmes was just added as Central State University’s wide receiver coach.

Marauder Athletics hopes the hire excites top talent, saying Holmes will bring his “NFL experience, leadership, and player-first mentality” to the team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Holmes with the 25th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He later cemented himself as a Steelers legend when he caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLIII, which also earned him MVP honors.

He went on to play with the Jets and Bears before retiring in 2017.

