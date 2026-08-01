Former Steelers offensive lineman retires

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Andrus Peat has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Peat, 32, spent the 2025 season with the Steelers. He played in six games and made three starts, mostly filling in at left tackle after Broderick Jones suffered a season-ending injury.

Peat was injured himself, suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens that allowed Dylan Cook to seize the left tackle job. Peat returned for three final games as a reserve and also dressed by did not play in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

He became a free agent this March when his contract with the Steelers expired and he did not sign with another team.

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