Former Washington VFW treasurer accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from post

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Members of Washington VFW reached out to Channel 11 for help, after their former secretary/treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from the post.

Police charged Frank McVicker with felony theft charges in September, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

The VFW began looking into McVicker after the bank called with concerns about ATM withdrawals. VFW officers tell Channel 11 they didn’t even know the card existed.

Washington City Police say McVicker used it to buy Delta plane tickets, items from Home Depot and Lowes, jewelry and vehicle registration transactions in his name totaling $11,878 in unauthorized charges.

“A veteran should not be stealing from another veteran!” Said Dave Staniscewski, who took McVicker’s job.

“When you take $12,000 out of an organization living on a shoestring budget, if you have maybe need a new roof or cooler, it takes away from the people who support the post. We’ve been waiting for 7 months for something to be done about it.”

The Washington County District Attorney tells Channel 11 there’s been a warrant out for McVicker’s arrest since September, but police haven’t been able to track him down. Investigators say he could be in Florida.

“It’s not fair to the people who come here that support the post that someone could toff scot-free without any punishment whatsoever. It’s not right,’ said Staniscewski.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group