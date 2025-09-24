Former Westmoreland County auto repair business employee accused of forging payroll checks for cash

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former employee of a Westmoreland County auto repair business is accused of forging payroll checks for cash.

Police say Tyberius Jose Washinski, 24, of Greensburg, forged and cashed more than 80 checks, totaling more than $43,000, from the Meineke Auto Care on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, police were contacted by the business owner, who found multiple fraudulent checks from the business that were cashed and deposited.

The suspected fraudulent checks were allegedly made payable to Washinski, police say. The checks were issued in 2021, but were changed to say 2024 or 2025, with part of the magnetic ink character recognition number also changed.

Police say most of the checks were deposited through mobile means, and detectives were able to narrow down deposit locations and partial account numbers.

Police viewed surveillance video from the bank branches where some of the checks were deposited. Detectives claim the video shows tattoos that match Washinski’s hand and the truck he was driving.

Washinski worked at the Meineke in 2021. The altered checks were payroll checks used in 2021 but discontinued in January of 2025, the DA’s office says.

Washinski is charged with theft, forgery, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group