Fort Duquesne Bridge weekend lane restrictions planned for inspection

PITTSBURGH — Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on the Fort Duquesne Bridge this weekend.

The I-279 bridge will undergo inspections from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

On Saturday, a southbound lane ramp will be restricted from the lower deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge to the Fort Pitt Bridge. Also, a lane will be restricted on the Fort Duquesne Bridge ramp to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. PennDOT says the ramp will remain open to traffic.

On Sunday, a lane will be restricted on the northbound ramp from I-279 to the upper deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

Crews from Mackin Engineering and the Sofis Company will be doing the inspections, and PennDOT asks drivers to be cautious in the work zones.

