Fort Pitt Museum commemorates America’s 250th birthday

PITTSBURGH — A ceremony at the Fort Pitt Museum commemorated the nation’s 250th anniversary with the raising of a 36-foot American flag.

The program included historical demonstrations and the symbolic lowering of the British flag. It was replaced by a 13-star, 13-stripe garrison flag representing the new nation.

The ceremony occurred outside the Fort Pitt Block House, which is owned by the Fort Pitt Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and is the oldest building in the region.

The commemorative ceremony included a performance by the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale. Colonial reenactors, elected officials, local scouts and veterans were also present, helping to raise the 36-foot American flag.

Following the ceremony, guests experienced cannon firings, martial music, living history demonstrations and hands-on family activities across the site.

Visitors could also explore the outdoor Artillery Train, presented in partnership with Fort Ligonier. It featured reproduction 18th-century cannons, mortars and howitzers, similar to those used at Fort Pitt during the French and Indian War and the American Revolution.

Inside the Fort Pitt Museum, guests explored “Pittsburgh’s Revolution,” the museum’s newest exhibition. The exhibit delves into Western Pennsylvania’s role in the American Revolution through rare artifacts, stories and Revolutionary-era objects.

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