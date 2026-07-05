Thousands without power following strong storms in Pittsburgh region

Thousands of customers are without power following strong storms in the Pittsburgh region Saturday.

As of 10:15 p.m., Duquesne Light Co. reported more than 3,000 customers without power. Over 2,000 of those are in Allegheny County, and the rest are in Beaver County.

Click here to report an outage to Duquesne Light.

Meanwhile, West Penn Power reported more than 12,000 customers without power in the Pittsburgh region. Over 3,000 of those are in Westmoreland County, and another 2,000 each are in Fayette and Greene counties.

Click here to report an outage to West Penn Power.

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