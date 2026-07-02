You can watch the Pittsburgh Independence Day fireworks on WPXI

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is your home for America 250 and the 4th of July celebrations here in Pittsburgh.

Join us on Friday on Channel 11 News at 4, 5 and 6 live from the Rivers Casino overlooking the point and all the activities along the three rivers.

Then Saturday night, Channel 11 is your exclusive home for the City of Pittsburgh’s Independence Day Celebration and the biggest fireworks show in the city’s history.

You can watch all of our coverage on-air and on all of our streaming platforms.

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