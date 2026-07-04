Strong storms may impact July 4th afternoon plans in Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — Hot and humid conditions remain through the evening with heat alerts in effect until tonight.

The entire region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

Storms could become severe and produce damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Make sure to stay weather aware and have a safe place to move indoors if storms move through.

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2:55 P.M.: The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Butler and Lawrence counties until 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Hot and humid conditions remain through the evening with heat alerts in effect until tonight.

The entire region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

Storms could become severe and produce damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Make sure to stay weather aware and have a safe place to move indoors if storms move through.

Warm and humid still on Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Storms could be slow-moving and develop heavy pockets of rain that are slow to move, which could lead to a localized flash flooding threat.

Cooler and slightly less humid air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, giving the area a break from the heat, high humidity and storm activity.

Make sure to stay weather aware and get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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