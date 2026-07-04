Man stabbed multiple times following altercation in Munhall home, police say

MUNHALL, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Munhall on the Fourth of July.

Allegheny County police say first responders were called to the 2300 block of Vodera Street at 3:22 p.m. Saturday.

There, they found a man who’d been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary information shows there was an altercation between two men inside a home, police say.

Everyone involved has been identified, and detectives are investigating the incident. The district attorney’s office will be consulted to determine potential charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

A neighbor shared photos with Channel 11 showing police officers in the area.

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