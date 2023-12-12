Local

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons bringing their ‘The Last Encores’ tour to Pittsburgh

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Opening Night Of Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons' "The Last Encores" Residency LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Frankie Valli performs on opening night of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' "The Last Encores" residency at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have announced that their “The Last Encores” tour will be coming to Pittsburgh next year.

The acclaimed band will perform at Heinz Hall on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Valli, the original Jersey Boy, is known for his career with the Four Seasons and hits including “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night!), “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

Prices will range from $49 to $99, with a limited amount of gold circle seats at $199.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli’s life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway.

Tickets go on sale Monday at the Heinz Hall Box Office, at HeinzHall.org or by phone at 412-392-4900.

