Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons bringing their ‘The Last Encores’ tour to Pittsburgh

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have announced that their “The Last Encores” tour will be coming to Pittsburgh next year.

The acclaimed band will perform at Heinz Hall on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

Valli, the original Jersey Boy, is known for his career with the Four Seasons and hits including “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night!), “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

Prices will range from $49 to $99, with a limited amount of gold circle seats at $199.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli’s life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway.

Tickets go on sale Monday at the Heinz Hall Box Office, at HeinzHall.org or by phone at 412-392-4900.

