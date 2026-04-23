Water shoots from manhole in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Water was shooting from a manhole in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday morning.

There is a lane restriction currently in place in the southbound lanes of the 10th Street Bypass near the intersection of Fort Duquesne Bridge.

Crews on scene told Channel 11 they believe debris due to yesterday’s rain is blocking the bypass gate to the river, causing the backup.

A tugboat will have to be brought in to remove the debris.

The water started coming from the manhole shortly after 1 a.m. A car is currently parked on top of the cover to stop it from shooting up until the debris is removed.

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