BRADDOCK, Pa. — Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to remember a young mother killed in a weekend shooting in Braddock.

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“Everybody loved Quinn. We’re a small town. Everybody loves everybody,” Andrea Clark said.

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That affection was on full display as hundreds released balloons in honor of 26-year-old Quinn Venay.

Family, friends gather to remember young mother killed in shooting in Braddock Quinn Venay (WPXI/WPXI)

Her aunt, Andrea Clark, said the loss is still hard to process.

“It’s just a sad, sad thing. She came out to have a nice time and she didn’t make it home. Now two little girls and her whole family and friends gotta deal with this,” Clark said.

Police say Venay was standing outside Club Elegance around 2 a.m. Saturday, when someone fired shots into a crowd, killing her and critically injuring two others.

Loved ones say they are choosing to focus on how she lived and the impact she made.

“She was just very bright and always laughing, loved to have a good time,” her cousin Layton Rochester said.

Family members described Venay as talented and caring, known for her cooking, hairstyling and deep love for her family.

“She was my auntie. She’s a good auntie to me,” one relative said.

“She did hair. She did my hair and she was the best cousin I could ever imagine,” said cousin Shavanna Lofton.

While the gathering came from tragedy, loved ones said they were comforted by the support.

They also had a message for the community.

“Y’all need to put them guns down. It makes no sense that this young mother lost her life for no apparent reason,” Clark said.

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