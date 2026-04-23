Third Laurel Highlands School District teacher under police investigation

A third teacher is now under investigation in the Laurel Highlands School District.
State police confirmed they’re looking into allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a former student in 2009.
Police arrested two teachers in the same district last month.
Martin Gatti is accused of making sexual comments to a high school student.
Daniel Cervone is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student back in 2020.
No charges have been filed against a third teacher at this time.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group