Third Laurel Highlands School District teacher under police investigation

A third teacher is now under investigation in the Laurel Highlands School District.

State police confirmed they’re looking into allegations of inappropriate behavior involving a former student in 2009.

Police arrested two teachers in the same district last month.

Martin Gatti is accused of making sexual comments to a high school student.

Daniel Cervone is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student back in 2020.

No charges have been filed against a third teacher at this time.

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