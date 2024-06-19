Free concert series returns to Hazelwood Green

The Weather Permitting Concert Series returns to Hazelwood Green Plaza on June 23 with the band W.I.T.C.H.

The free family-friendly event features live music, food trucks and vendors.

Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto will perform on July 28 followed by Moneka Arabic Jazz on Aug. 25.

The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at 4501 Lytle Street.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Weather Permitting Concert Series,” said event co-organizer Nikki Martin of Hazelwood Local. “It’s a celebration of music and community, set against the backdrop of Pittsburgh’s beautiful Hazelwood Green.”

For more information, visit www.hazelwoodlocal.com.

