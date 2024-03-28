Free Earth Month activities to be held by Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will host free “Earth Month” activities, encouraging Pittsburghers to get outdoors, immerse themselves in nature and do their part to leave the environment better than they found it.

Events will occur from noon to 3 p.m. on April 6 in Westinghouse Park and April 20 in McKinley Park. There will be activities, games, music, free food and more. Festivities include lawn games, face painting, balloon artists, nature crafts and activities by community organizations. There also will be solar-powered interactives by Zero Fossil, an African drumming and dance performance by Legacy Arts Project and tree adoption with Tree Pittsburgh.

“Earth Month is a great time to collaborate with community partners and connect directly with families to celebrate the wonders of the natural world, promote environmental stewardship and simply have fun in the parks,” said Director of Education and the Frick Environmental Center James Brown. “By partnering with organizations like Soil Sisters and Tree Pittsburgh children learn to care about the environment and green spaces in their neighborhoods. This year we bring the festivities to two great parks, in two great neighborhoods with hope that these events help people learn, engage and take action for parks and the planet.”

To learn more about the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s Earth Day programming and other events in April, visit pittsburghparks.org/earthmonth.

