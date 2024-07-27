Local

Former Steelers lineman Isaiah Buggs sentenced to hard labor for animal cruelty charges

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Isaiah Buggs Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Isaiah Buggs (96) plays in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted of animal cruelty.

Buggs, 27, has been sentenced to a year of hard labor. A Tuscaloosa, Alabama judge ordered him to serve 60 days.

The remainder of the sentence will be suspended pending his behavior, AP reports.

Buggs, who most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs, is not allowed to have or be around firearms or own dogs or cats.

The Chiefs released Buggs on June 24 after he was arrested in Alabama. He had signed a $1,292,500 contract with Kansas City for the upcoming season prior to his release.

