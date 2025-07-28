Local

Free eye exams, glasses to be available for Pittsburgh families in need

By WPXI.com News Staff
Remote Area Medical Treats Patients In Underserved Communities In Florida MILTON, FL - DECEMBER 04: Tony Eldridge is gven an eye exam at a vision clinic at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) mobile dental and medical clinic on December 4, 2016 in Milton, Florida.
PITTSBURGH — VSP Eyes of Hope is partnering with the Professional Women’s Network to offer free eye care to approximately 120 children and families at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh from July 31 to August 1, 2025.

The event aims to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses to uninsured families with limited access to care.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

VSP Eyes of Hope, in collaboration with eye doctors and non-profit partners, has provided free eye care and eyewear to over 4.3 million people in need since its inception nearly 20 years ago. This event in Pittsburgh is part of their ongoing efforts to address vision care accessibility.

Eligibility for vision services:

  • No VSP care within the last 12 months
  • No current vision coverage or access to vision services
  • Facing a financial hardship

Most prescription glasses can be made on the same day aboard the mobile clinic, allowing patients to receive their eyewear during the same visit as their eye exam.

