Free healthcare clinic serves more than 380 people in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A pop-up free healthcare clinic helped hundreds of people in Butler County over the weekend.

Remote Area Medical said its free dental, vision and medical services clinic at Butler Intermediate High School served more than 380 patients on Nov. 8-9.

Patients were able to get free dental cleanings, tooth extractions, fillings, general medical exams, eye exams and glasses made on site.

The clinic is first-come, first-served, and RAM says some patients spent Friday night in their cars to ensure they could be seen on Saturday.

RAM says the clinic was made possible by more than 580 volunteers throughout the weekend.

