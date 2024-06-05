Free Kids Day series returns to Schenley Plaza

The monthly Kids Day series returns to Schenley Plaza on Sunday, June 9.

The tradition of Kids Days began with the grand reopening of the redesigned Schenley Plaza in June 2006.

This year’s series includes several family-friendly attractions, including free carousel rides, balloon artists, face painting, kids’ crafts, lawn games and guest appearances.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with carousel rides available until 7 p.m.

At 11:30 a.m., Thousand Bridged Opera Company will present a 30-minute opera for family audiences under the plaza’s oval tent.

Future Kids Days will be held July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

