Local

Free ‘Movie Nights in the Parks’ series returns

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Movie nights The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will host ‘Movie Nights in the Park’ throughout the summer, showing a series of family-friendly movies beginning at dusk.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The summer “Movie Nights in the Parks” series, hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, kicks off June 26.

The family-friendly event will showcase a selection of films under the stars.

The movie nights will begin at dusk on the following dates:

  • June 26: “Ferngully: The Last Rainforest” – McKinley Park
  • July 10: “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – Riverview Park
  • August 14: “Disneynature Wings of Life” – Allegheny Commons Park

Registration is not required. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida
  • Pennsylvania Game Commission asking public to report wild turkey sightings
  • Settlement reached in crash that killed bride, injured groom hours after wedding
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman is 1st patient to receive new early-stage breast cancer vaccine
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read