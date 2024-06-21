Free ‘Movie Nights in the Parks’ series returns

The summer “Movie Nights in the Parks” series, hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, kicks off June 26.
The family-friendly event will showcase a selection of films under the stars.
The movie nights will begin at dusk on the following dates:
- June 26: “Ferngully: The Last Rainforest” – McKinley Park
- July 10: “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – Riverview Park
- August 14: “Disneynature Wings of Life” – Allegheny Commons Park
Registration is not required. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic.
For more information, click here.
