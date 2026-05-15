Free movies in Pittsburgh: Schedule announced for 2025 Cinema in the Park

PITTSBURGH — Grab your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free movie on a summer night at parks across the City of Pittsburgh.

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation Office of Special Events announced the 2026 “Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park” schedule.

This free movie series will offer feature films at various neighborhood locations throughout Pittsburgh from June through August.

You can see a full schedule below.

On Sunday, July 26, movie enthusiasts are invited to Schenley Plaza for “Reel Abilities Summer Shorts.” This special presentation with Film Pittsburgh will feature a collection of short films highlighting disability inclusion in cinema. Audio descriptive and accessible services will be available at this event.

The movie “Hamilton” is scheduled to be featured directly ahead of the much anticipated Fourth of July festivities. These festivities will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Full schedule

All movies start at dusk unless otherwise noted.

West End Overlook

Rue Grande Vue Street, Elliott

Mondays, June 8 and July 6

June 8 “Cars” (G)

July 6 “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” (PG)

Banksville Park

Crane Avenue

Mondays, June 15 and July 13

June 15 “The Wiz” (G)

July 13 “The Bad Guys 2” (PG)

Highland Park

Reservoir Drive

Mondays, June 22, July 20 & August 10

June 22 “Wicked: For Good” (PG)

July 20 “Miracle” (PG)

August 10 “Lilo & Stitch” (2025, PG)

McBride Park

McBride Street, Lincoln Place

Mondays, June 29 and July 27

June 29 “Hamilton” (PG-13)

July 27 “A Minecraft Movie” (PG)

Ormsby Park

22nd Street, South Side

Tuesdays, June 16 & 30, July 14 & 28

June 16 “The Wiz” (G)

June 30 “Hamilton” (PG-13)

July 14 “The Bad Guys 2” (PG)

July 28 “A Minecraft Movie” (PG)

Schenley Park – Flagstaff Hill

Schenley Drive, Oakland

Wednesdays, June 10 – July 29

June 10 “Hamnet” (PG-13)

June 17 “Creed” (PG-13)

June 24 “F1: The Movie” (PG-13)

July 1 “Hamilton” (PG-13)

July 8 “Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning” (PG-13)

July 15 “The Naked Gun” (2025, PG-13)

July 22 “The Phoenician Scheme” (PG-13)

July 29 “Badlands” (PG)

Brookline Memorial Park

Oakridge Street

Thursdays, June 18, July 9 & 23, August 6

June 18 “The Wiz” (G)

July 9 “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” (PG)

July 23 “Miracle” (PG)

August 6 “Hoppers” (PG)

Arsenal Park

40th Street at Davison Street, Lawrenceville

Fridays, June 12 & 26, July 17 & 31, August 14

June 12 “Cars” (G)

June 26 “Wicked: For Good” (PG)

July 17 “The Bad Guys 2” (PG)

July 31 “A Minecraft Movie” (PG)

August 14 “Lilo & Stitch” (2025, PG)

Grandview Park Bandstand

Bailey Avenue, Mt. Washington

Saturdays, June 13 – July 25

June 13 “Cars” (G)

June 20 “The Wiz” (G)

June 27 “Wicked: For Good” (PG)

July 11 “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” (PG)

July 18 “The Bad Guys 2” (PG)

July 25 “Miracle” (PG)

Riverview Park

Observatory Hill – following “Stars at Riverview” concerts

Saturdays, June 13 – July 25

June 13 “Hamnet” (PG-13)

June 20 “Creed” (PG-13)

June 27 “F1: The Movie” (PG-13)

July 11 “Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning” (PG-13)

July 18 “The Naked Gun” (2025, PG-13)

July 25 “The Phoenician Scheme” (PG-13)

Troy Hill Citizens Park

Claim Street, Troy Hill

Monday, August 3

August 3 “Hoppers” (PG)

Frankie Pace Park

Centre Avenue, Downtown

Wednesday, August 5

August 5 “Hoppers” (PG)

Liberty Green Park

Larimer Avenue, East Liberty

Wednesday, August 12

August 12 “Lilo & Stitch” (2025, PG)

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