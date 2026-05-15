Free movies in Pittsburgh: Schedule announced for 2025 Cinema in the Park

PITTSBURGH — Grab your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free movie on a summer night at parks across the City of Pittsburgh.
The City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation Office of Special Events announced the 2026 “Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park” schedule.
This free movie series will offer feature films at various neighborhood locations throughout Pittsburgh from June through August.
You can see a full schedule below.
On Sunday, July 26, movie enthusiasts are invited to Schenley Plaza for “Reel Abilities Summer Shorts.” This special presentation with Film Pittsburgh will feature a collection of short films highlighting disability inclusion in cinema. Audio descriptive and accessible services will be available at this event.
The movie “Hamilton” is scheduled to be featured directly ahead of the much anticipated Fourth of July festivities. These festivities will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Full schedule
All movies start at dusk unless otherwise noted.
West End Overlook
Rue Grande Vue Street, Elliott
Mondays, June 8 and July 6
June 8 “Cars” (G)
July 6 “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” (PG)
Banksville Park
Crane Avenue
Mondays, June 15 and July 13
June 15 “The Wiz” (G)
July 13 “The Bad Guys 2” (PG)
Highland Park
Reservoir Drive
Mondays, June 22, July 20 & August 10
June 22 “Wicked: For Good” (PG)
July 20 “Miracle” (PG)
August 10 “Lilo & Stitch” (2025, PG)
McBride Park
McBride Street, Lincoln Place
Mondays, June 29 and July 27
June 29 “Hamilton” (PG-13)
July 27 “A Minecraft Movie” (PG)
Ormsby Park
22nd Street, South Side
Tuesdays, June 16 & 30, July 14 & 28
June 16 “The Wiz” (G)
June 30 “Hamilton” (PG-13)
July 14 “The Bad Guys 2” (PG)
July 28 “A Minecraft Movie” (PG)
Schenley Park – Flagstaff Hill
Schenley Drive, Oakland
Wednesdays, June 10 – July 29
June 10 “Hamnet” (PG-13)
June 17 “Creed” (PG-13)
June 24 “F1: The Movie” (PG-13)
July 1 “Hamilton” (PG-13)
July 8 “Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning” (PG-13)
July 15 “The Naked Gun” (2025, PG-13)
July 22 “The Phoenician Scheme” (PG-13)
July 29 “Badlands” (PG)
Brookline Memorial Park
Oakridge Street
Thursdays, June 18, July 9 & 23, August 6
June 18 “The Wiz” (G)
July 9 “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” (PG)
July 23 “Miracle” (PG)
August 6 “Hoppers” (PG)
Arsenal Park
40th Street at Davison Street, Lawrenceville
Fridays, June 12 & 26, July 17 & 31, August 14
June 12 “Cars” (G)
June 26 “Wicked: For Good” (PG)
July 17 “The Bad Guys 2” (PG)
July 31 “A Minecraft Movie” (PG)
August 14 “Lilo & Stitch” (2025, PG)
Grandview Park Bandstand
Bailey Avenue, Mt. Washington
Saturdays, June 13 – July 25
June 13 “Cars” (G)
June 20 “The Wiz” (G)
June 27 “Wicked: For Good” (PG)
July 11 “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” (PG)
July 18 “The Bad Guys 2” (PG)
July 25 “Miracle” (PG)
Riverview Park
Observatory Hill – following “Stars at Riverview” concerts
Saturdays, June 13 – July 25
June 13 “Hamnet” (PG-13)
June 20 “Creed” (PG-13)
June 27 “F1: The Movie” (PG-13)
July 11 “Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning” (PG-13)
July 18 “The Naked Gun” (2025, PG-13)
July 25 “The Phoenician Scheme” (PG-13)
Troy Hill Citizens Park
Claim Street, Troy Hill
Monday, August 3
August 3 “Hoppers” (PG)
Frankie Pace Park
Centre Avenue, Downtown
Wednesday, August 5
August 5 “Hoppers” (PG)
Liberty Green Park
Larimer Avenue, East Liberty
Wednesday, August 12
August 12 “Lilo & Stitch” (2025, PG)
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group