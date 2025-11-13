Free pizza event moved after Uniontown restaurant’s patio is damaged

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A free pizza event in Fayette County was moved after a restaurant’s patio was damaged.

O.A.K. Pizza in Uniontown posted on social media on Thursday that its Pizza on the Patio event would be moved indoors due to damage to the patio.

Photos showed the patio’s roof partially collapsed, with caution tape strung around the area.

The cause of the damage was not specified.

The restaurant posted later, showing one of the support beams standing upright once again.

“Even though the patio’s a little under construction, the fun (and free pizza!) will still be happening inside from 4–6 p.m." the post reads.

The restaurant thanked Davis & Davis Attorneys at Law for sponsoring the event.

