Humidity increases on Friday; severe storms possible

PITTSBURGH — Severe weather this evening has wrapped up. It will still be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few isolated showers could be possible in spots overnight.

The morning will start muggy and mostly cloudy, and will be humid through the day.

A cold front will cross Friday afternoon, bringing another round of a few showers and storms to the area. A few storms could be strong to severe, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.

Behind this system, the humidity will decrease on Friday night.

Expect sun and clouds Saturday, very warm but not as humid, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning humid again Sunday with the chance for storms the second half of the day. Cooler and less humid air will follow and settle in next week; highs will be in the 70s.

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