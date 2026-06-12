Fiber optic lines controlling messaging boards that keep drivers safe on Parkway East being damaged

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A critical piece of Pittsburgh’s traffic safety system was knocked out when someone cut PennDOT’s fiber optic lines.

Those lines control cameras and messaging boards along the Parkway East and give drivers a heads-up when there’s danger.

Someone broke into a conduit along the parkway east barrier not once, but three nights in a row.

“They’re causing damage to the conduit and they’re actually cutting our fiber optic lines,” PennDOT Assistant District Executive for Maintenance Lori Musto said.

The damage has taken out cameras from Stanwix Street all the way through Monroeville, near the Turnpike.

PennDOT’s overhead message boards went dark too.

Musto says the vandalism first hit Sunday night into Monday morning, then again Tuesday night, and again Wednesday night.

“It allows us to send emergency personnel quickly to an accident; it allows us to notify people that could be potentially trapped in the queue not to go that route... it’s just a safety issue,” Musto said.

PennDOT believes whoever is doing this thinks a fiber optic line is worth something like copper, but it isn’t.

“They’re made up of glass, so when you cut them, it’s like trying to scrap broken glass. There’s no value to the material that they’re taking,” Musto said.

PennDOT has asked both Pittsburgh city police and state police for additional patrols in the area between 3 and 6 a.m., when they believe the cuts are happening.

“That’s really frustrating as a member of the Pittsburgh community because if it is saving lives, then why do that? What is the benefit of doing it?” resident Kelly Barko said.

PennDOT’s message to whoever is responsible is simple.

“We just ask that you please stop. There’s no value to the material you’re taking.”

A contractor is already working on repairs.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating.

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