The Fresh Market opening in East Liberty at former Whole Foods building

PITTSBURGH — National grocery chain The Fresh Market will be opening its first City of Pittsburgh location at the former Whole Foods location in East Liberty.

Global Commercial Real Estate Services announced Tuesday that they secured a lease for the building at 5880 Centre Avenue.

“This is a hugely transformative signing for Eastside and one that fully validates the strength of the shopping center, trade area and the urban core of Pittsburgh,” said CBRE’s Herky Pollock. “This is a tremendous outcome for all of these stakeholders. We cannot wait until this opens in early 2025.”

The building, which was constructed for Whole Foods in 2002, has been vacant since 2022 when the grocery store moved to a new, larger space a few blocks away on Penn Avenue.

This is the second The Fresh Market location in Western Pennsylvania. The other location is on Washington Road in Mount Lebanon.

