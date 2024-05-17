Pittsburgh police looking for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 78-year-old woman who has dementia.

Joan Blaney wandered away from her residence in the 8400 block of Bricelyn Street on May 17.

Blaney is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, one white shoe and one blue shoe.

Police said Blaney was spotted by staff at Second Chance at 8350 Frankstown Avenue, walking inbound at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on Blaney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

