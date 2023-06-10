At least 1 person dead, multiple others injured after shooting in Jeanette

JEANETTE, Pa. — At least one person is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting in Jeanette.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Lowry Avenue at around 9:29 p.m. Friday night.

The Westmoreland County Coroner confirmed he had been called to the scene for a shooting and said at least one person was killed.

Investigators say at least three people were taken to Forbes Hospital.

Lowry Road is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

