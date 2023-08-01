‘A friend to many’: 6-year-old boy drowned in neighbor’s pool in Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy drowned in a neighbor’s pool in Burgettstown late Monday night.

According to the Burgettstown Area School District, Gunner McMillan was a kindergarten student at Burgettstown Area Elementary Center last school year.

Channel 11′s Christine D’Antonio is talking with a neighbor who knew McMillan and talked to him every day. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this breaking story.

The Burgettstown fire chief told Channel 11 that a bystander found the boy in his neighbor’s pool at around 7p.m.

Every house on the street has a pool, but the house where the drowning happened had a fence, the fire chief said.

Medics worked on the victim for 45 minutes to an hour before he was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was pronounced dead.

The Burgettstown Area School District is bringing in school counselors, the district social worker and a counselor from Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services to meet with students struggling with McMillan’s death.

“With this loss occurring during the summer break, it is important that we reach out and let you know that though school is not in session, our support services are available,” the school district said. “A student death is a sensitive issue and we want to handle it as such. Sudden death is always painful, and difficult to understand. Your child may experience a wide range of emotions as they deal with the loss of a classmate.”

Counselors will be available at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, Aug. 2

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Burgettstown Area Elementary Center



No appointment necessary

Thursday, Aug. 3

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Burgettstown Area Elementary Center



No appointment necessary

Grief counselors from Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services will also be available by phone every day, any time at 1-877-225-3567.

“The communities that comprise the Burgettstown Area School District come together in ways only small towns seem to in good times and in bad. There is a special bond between all, and when a tragedy strikes one, it hits home for all. We encourage everyone to embrace the emotions that may occur over the next several days and weeks, and to seek assistance if necessary. Gunner was a special boy, and as a member of the Class of 2035, will be missed,” the school district said.

The Burgettstown fire chief also told Channel 11 that the department is looking to bring in counselors for the firefighters who responded to the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group